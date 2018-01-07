Federer burns struggling rivals with cheeky brag

With Roger Federer's main rivals struggling to be fit for the Australian Open, the Swiss legend added to their pain with a humble brag.

Federer will enter this year's Australian Open as the hot favourite, especially with injury clouds still hovering over his main rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Three-time major winner Andy Murray (hip) and Kei Nishikori (wrist) have already pulled out.

Federer is brimming with confidence after winning his second Hopman Cup crown for Switzerland in Perth on Saturday night.

And he put his confidence on full display in his on-court interview after beating Alexander Zverev in their singles rubber.

The 36-year-old was asked about his fitness and training, and delivered a cheeky burn to his rivals by claiming he only works "part-time".

“I’ve played almost 1500 times so you have to be careful now. So it’s nice, I work part time now,” he said.

“I work in the morning, I’m off in the afternoon or I do it the other way around.

“I’s good being a dad, good being a husband, good being a tennis player.

“I have the best of all worlds, it’s great.”

The fact that Federer is only training half as much as everyone else will surely leave his rivals scratching their heads.

The 19-time grand slam winner won all four of his singles matches at the mixed-teams event, and teamed with Belinda Bencic to defeat Germany 2-1 in the final.

"It caps off a great week as a team, but personally for me as a singles player, I played great," Federer said.

"Now I just have to pace myself all the way up to the tournament in Melbourne, and I'll be ready.

"I'm just excited going back to Melbourne where I had my fairytale run last year. It was crazy.

"It's great to be the defending champion. I take it the right way. I won't put extra pressure on myself, regardless of who's going to play, or not play.

"For me it's just important to be in a good mindset, well prepared, and ready to go. And I feel like I am ready."

Federer beat world No.4 Alexander Zverev, world No.8 Jack Sock, Japan's Yuichi Sugita, and Russian Karen Khachanov at the Hopman Cup.

In a boost for the tournament, Federer said he hoped to be back next summer alongside Bencic for a third straight year.

Each of Switzerland's ties were sellouts, helping set an overall attendance record of 106,424.

with AAP