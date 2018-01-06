Federer leads Swiss to Hopman Cup glory

News

America's John Isner is into the semi-finals of the Miami Open after taking out Korea's Hyeon Chung.
Federer and Bencic prevailed over Germany's Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber in a thrilling final on Saturday night, with the title decided in a Fast4 mixed doubles showdown.

FEDERER FUMES: Roger stuns fans with uncharacteristic outburst

With the tie locked at 1-1, the Swiss pair clinched the crown with a 4-3, 4-2 victory in the doubles.

Federer gave Switzerland a perfect start by coming from a set down to beat world No.4 Zverev 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 6-2.

Federer and Bencic. Image: Getty

But former world No.1 and Australian Open champion Kerber levelled the tie with a 6-4 6-1 thumping of Bencic in a match that lasted just 63 minutes.

Federer was just 19 when he won the Hopman Cup in 2001, alongside then world No.1 Martina Hingis.

Since then, he's won a record 19 grand slams to cement himself as a legend of the sport.

Federer paid tribute to the influence Hingis had on paving the way for his decorated career.

"She had a great career and to have that in a small country like Switzerland is very rare," Federer said.

"I could look up to her and think, 'Wow, how is she being so mentally strong and so consistent at such a young age and I can't do that yet in practice and in the matches, let alone week in week out'

"It made me also believe with hard work and dedication you get really far, because I didn't believe that much at that point when I was younger, I thought it was more all talent."

Switzerland now have three Hopman Cup titles to their name.

Germany have two - their last coming in 1995 when Boris Becker and Anke Huber beat Ukraine in the final.

A record attendance of 106,424 fans attended this summer's Hopman Cup.

The previous record was 104,468 set back in 2013.

Federer won all four of his singles matches at the Hopman Cup, and is full of confidence heading into his Australian Open defence.

with AAP

