Federer's hilarious reaction to Zverev's umpire rant

Roger Federer has produced one of the funniest moments of the Hopman Cup with his reaction to a fuming Alexander Zverev.

Federer and Zverev battled it out in the opening rubber of the final on Saturday night, with Federer giving Swizterland a 1-0 lead over Germany with a 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 victory.

SWISS SUPREMOS: Federer and Bencic win Hopman Cup title

After dropping the opening set and producing an uncharacteristically angry outburst, the Swiss Maestro found his range and was no match for the young German.

Zverev was left very unimpressed during the second set when the chair umpire overruled a fault call on his serve.

Zverev believed he was entitled to be awarded the point because Federer's return had gone out, but the umpire ordered the point to be replayed.

The young German walked up to the chair and protested the decision, and even turned to Federer to plead his case.

However the Swiss legend just laughed at his opponent, sitting at the back of the court and enjoying the argument.

Federer was in a spot of bother after dropping the first set in 56 minutes, but the 19-time grand slam winner bounced back with a bang.

Federer had a set point in the 11th game of the first set, but when Zverev held serve and then prevailed in the tiebreak, the pressure was on him to produce the goods.

He did that and more in a one-sided second set that resulted in Zverev losing his cool.

Zverev was handed a code violation after throwing his racquet towards his chair after being broken for the second time to trail 3-0.

Federer continued to pile on the pressure from that point, with Zverev's game falling apart as the unforced errors continued to mount.

Federer and Belinda Bencic went on to win Switzerland's first Hopman Cup title in 17 years.

