Dimitrov's incredible act of sportsmanship for Edmund

Grigor Dimitrov has produced one of the most incredible pieces of sportsmanship in recent times after watching opponent Kyle Edmund suffer an ankle injury in their Brisbane quarter-final on Friday night.

Edmund fell in an innocuous incident during the first point of a crucial game in the third and final set on Pat Rafter Arena, with Dimitrov serving at 4-4.

The Briton stayed down holding his ankle as the umpire began to call for a physio.

Yet while the match could have been his with an unfortunate retirement, Dimitrov wasted no time coming to stricken opponent's aid.

The Bulgarian sprinted down the court -- jumping the net like Sally Pearson at the Olympics -- to reach Edmund and help him to his seat for treatment.

Remarkably, despite the jolt of pain, Edmund returned to finish the match after having his ankle taped up.

"At the end of the day, health above all," Dimitrov told Channel 7 after winning the match.

"It's very unfortunate what happened. I've seen this too many times, I know the feeling.

"I really hope he gets better. I know the last two games he wasn't at his best."

OUT: Serena Williams withdraws from the Australian Open

MIX IT UP: Federer and Sock complete epic 'doubles' rally

Dimitrov held serve upon resumption of the delayed game and then broke his struggling opponent to progress to a semi-final against Australian hope Nick Kyrgios.

The Bulgarian won 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Roger Federer produced a not-so-similar moment to Dimitrov's net jump at the Hopman Cup on Thursday night, though it came in much more comical circumstances:

Rafael Nadal, a man who knows knee injuries well, checked on the injured Nicolas Almagro during a match at the Italian Open last year.

The Spaniard helped his countryman to his seat after the incident, which occurred early in the match and forced the qualifier to retire hurt: