News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Incredible' Zverev sets up Miami decider against Isner
'Incredible' Zverev sets up Miami decider against Isner

Dimitrov's incredible act of sportsmanship for Edmund

7Sport /

Grigor Dimitrov has produced one of the most incredible pieces of sportsmanship in recent times after watching opponent Kyle Edmund suffer an ankle injury in their Brisbane quarter-final on Friday night.

Zverev's epic court coverage
0:37

Zverev's epic court coverage
Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
0:28

Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0331_1800_wa_cricket
0:37

Aussie cricket team trying to win fourth test in Johannesburg
Israel Folau forced from the field
0:38

Israel Folau forced from the field
Germany beats England in the final of the World Marbles Championships
2:52

Germany beats England in the final of the World Marbles Championships
Melbourne take home NBL title
1:30

Melbourne United claim NBL title
Warriors continue perfect start to 2018
1:30

Warriors continue perfect start to 2018
Giants topple pies to go two from two
1:30

Giants topple pies to go two from two
 

Edmund fell in an innocuous incident during the first point of a crucial game in the third and final set on Pat Rafter Arena, with Dimitrov serving at 4-4.

The Briton stayed down holding his ankle as the umpire began to call for a physio.

Yet while the match could have been his with an unfortunate retirement, Dimitrov wasted no time coming to stricken opponent's aid.

The Bulgarian sprinted down the court -- jumping the net like Sally Pearson at the Olympics -- to reach Edmund and help him to his seat for treatment.

Hero mode. Pic: Channel 7

Remarkably, despite the jolt of pain, Edmund returned to finish the match after having his ankle taped up.

"At the end of the day, health above all," Dimitrov told Channel 7 after winning the match.

"It's very unfortunate what happened. I've seen this too many times, I know the feeling.

"I really hope he gets better. I know the last two games he wasn't at his best."

OUT: Serena Williams withdraws from the Australian Open

MIX IT UP: Federer and Sock complete epic 'doubles' rally

Edmund appreciated the help. Pic: Channel 7

Dimitrov held serve upon resumption of the delayed game and then broke his struggling opponent to progress to a semi-final against Australian hope Nick Kyrgios.

The Bulgarian won 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Roger Federer produced a not-so-similar moment to Dimitrov's net jump at the Hopman Cup on Thursday night, though it came in much more comical circumstances:

Rafael Nadal, a man who knows knee injuries well, checked on the injured Nicolas Almagro during a match at the Italian Open last year.

The Spaniard helped his countryman to his seat after the incident, which occurred early in the match and forced the qualifier to retire hurt:

Back To Top