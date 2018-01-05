De Minaur reaches first ATP semi-final

Australian teenager Alex De Minaur has demolished American Michael Mmoh to reach the Brisbane International semi-finals.

The home hope won the last nine games of the match to thrash his opponent for a 6-4 6-0 victory at Pat Rafter Arena.

The 18-year-old, who received a wildcard into the tournament, defeated the qualifier Mmoh to back up his stunning win over No.4 seed Milos Raonic in the second round.

De Minaur produced a classic on-court interview after defeating Raonic, full of nerves and excitement:

But the bagel in the second set against Mmoh helped him relax as he strolled towards a quarter-final victory.

"I think I'm just in disbelief," he said.

"Against Milos there were so many different emotions going through my head.

"Today I feel like I was a little bit more level-headed, had a little bit of time to think through what I was going to say so that definitely helped."

De Minaur, who is already slated to rise to a career-high ranking of No.165, will face Denis Istomin or Ryan Harrison for a place in the final.

Nick Kyrgios will bid to join the teenager in the final four when he battles Alexandr Dolgopolov on Friday afternoon.