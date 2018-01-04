Khachanov drags Russia off bottom at Hopman Cup

Karen Khachanov has shown during this week's Hopman Cup that he is among the hordes of improving young tennis players to keep an eye on this year.

The 21-year-old starred in Russia's final tie on Thursday, beating Japan's Yuichi Sugati before dominating in the Fast4 mixed doubles win, 4-4 4-0, where he teamed up with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The result meant Japan finished last in Group B.

Khachanov's singles campaign this week was impressive. The 6-4 6-2 win over Sugati was his only victory, but he was far from disgraced in narrow losses to top 10 players Roger Federer and Jack Sock.

Currently ranked 45, the 198cm Khachanov is happy with the form.

"Finally, I can win a match here for the first time," he said.

"It's a nice feeling to play against the best players. I had a tough two matches (previously) and I think I played well."

Earlier, Japan's Naomi Osaka pushed through illness to claim a thrilling upset victory over world No.15 Pavlyuchenkova in the women's singles.

After not being able to play at all against the USA on Tuesday, Osaka, ranked 68, required assistance from the doctor during the second set against the Russian, but continued under duress to claim a 6-4 3-6 7-6(5) victory.

Osaka claimed all 15 points when she landed her first serve during the opening set.

She could hardly cover the court in the second but somehow managed to hit enough winners in a see-sawing final set to see her through.

Pavlyuchenkova struggled to win points on her own serve, even when she did get her first attempt in.

After forfeiting against the USA and losing to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, Osaka was happy to not only get on the court, but notch up a win.

"I have been really nervous to play here, especially the first night against Federer and Belinda," she said.

"I just feel like to play like that against someone so well and not be 100 per cent and still win I should be proud of myself."

Pavlyuchenkova leaves Perth without a singles victory. The 2017 Australian Open quarter-finalist also lost to Bencic and the USA's CoCo Vandeweghe this week.

The USA and Switzerland will do battle on Thursday night for a place in Saturday's final.