Kyrgios calls for more Australian tournaments

Murray Wenzel
AAP /

Nick Kyrgios says more Australian-based tournaments should be introduced on the ATP Tour as the divisive talent joined Andy Murray in lamenting the arduous length of the season.

The 22-year-old, like Murray, will use this week's Brisbane International to return from a hip injury and says he is ticking all the boxes ahead of the Australian Open.

That pair, along with Novak Djokovic (elbow) and Rafael Nadal (knee) are all battling physical ailments with Murray on Sunday suggesting more players would start taking mid-season breaks to prolong their careers.

Kyrgios, who admits to often struggling for motivation and drive, thinks the season is too long and would love to see more tournaments played on home soil to offset the travel toll.

"I don't know why we don't," he said.

"I think people would be more than willing to come back (and play) here throughout the year.

"For us in Australia -- I was on the road for four months last year -- that's pretty tough when I want to spend time with my family."

Kyrgios wants to play in Australia more often. Pic: Getty

The men's Australian swing features 250 series tournaments in Brisbane and Sydney followed by the Australian Open in Melbourne before the tour heads overseas.

Kyrgios believes the tour should start later.

"We have three tournaments here and you look at the guys from America and in Europe who have so many tournaments and as Australians I think we're a bit disadvantaged being away for so long," he said.

Despite that, the world No.21 is happy with his preparation as he seeks to improve on a horror 2017 grand slam record that didn't see him go past a second round.

The combustible Canberran will play fellow Australian Matthew Ebden on Tuesday or Wednesday on Pat Rafter Arena and has his fingers crossed that things go smoothly in 2018.

"I'm feeling good, it's the new year so not too much to go wrong just yet," he laughed.

"Hopefully I can keep it like that for as long as possible; I know there's going to be some ups and downs this year but hopefully it gets better every year.

"I had some great moments last year and some tough ones as well, but hopefully, hopefully, things go right."

