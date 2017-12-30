Crazy scenes at Federer's first practice session

Tennis fans have flocked to the Hopman Cup in their thousands, simply to get a glimpse of Roger Federer practicing.

The Swiss legend gets his Hopman Cup campaign underway on Saturday night, linking with Belinda Bencic for the team event.

DROPPING LIKE FLIES: Murray, Djokovic in big doubt for Australian Open

The World No.2 hit the practice court on Friday in a hit-out with Aussie young gun Thanasi Kokkinakis, drawing an unbelievable number of spectators.

Around 6000 fans showed up to the Perth Arena, sitting in stunned silence as Federer tuned up for another shot at Australian Open glory.

“It feels great, I’m so happy to be back and that so many fans came down,” reflected Federer.

“I was a bit worried with so many people watching when you’re working on your game, but it was fun and I can’t wait to start my matches.”

Federer also heaped praise on his hitting partner Kokkinakis.

“We know each other well, we’ve practised a fair bit across the world in Dubai and other places," he said.

"He’s a future star, he just needs to stay healthy and play full seasons.

“I wish him well for 2018 and I hope he can tear it up in Melbourne.”

Federer had hoards of people lined up for an autograph at the end of the session.

Federer said he remains confident in his ability to retain his Australian Open crown and says he has given no thought to retiring in the near future.

Now 36, the Swiss enjoyed a renaissance in 2017, ending a five-year grand slam drought by lifting the title at Melbourne Park with an epic five-set win over another veteran turning back the clock in Rafael Nadal.

Federer added an eighth Wimbledon title later in the year to make it 19 majors in total and he is targeting number 20 when the Australian Open rolls around in January.

Asked if he can prevail again in Melbourne, Federer told Tennis Australia: "Yes I think could. But again, it's a big question mark, it's seven matches away. I've got to stay healthy, can't get sick, you name it.

"There's so many components to winning a grand slam. I'm happy I've again put myself in contention; I seem healthy, I seem ready to go.

"But again all the other players have a word to say and it's just hard to imagine I'll play as good as I did this year, because this season has been magical."