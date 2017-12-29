De Minaur's big hope 'against the big dogs'

Wildcard Alex De Minaur intends to make the most of his chance to mix it with the "big dogs" in a Brisbane International field that has become wide open due to injury clouds and omissions.

The 18-year-old from Sydney was handed a start in the season-opening tournament on Friday after world No.1 Rafael Nadal's late withdrawal because of knee soreness.

High-profile trio Andy Murray (hip), Nick Kyrgios (hip) and Milos Raonic (calf, wrist) are all on the comeback trail from injury in Brisbane.

Raonic had a hit at the Queensland Tennis Centre on Friday, while Murray trained in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and is expected to arrive in Brisbane on Sunday.

Bernard Tomic, who is yet to offer an explanation for his qualifying tournament withdrawal this week, was unsurprisingly overlooked for a wildcard.

Instead it was handed to De Minaur, who is in career-best touch after winning the Australian Open wildcard play-off earlier this month.

"I'm really thankful; I played some great tennis at the (Australian Open wildcard) play-off, feel like I'm in pretty good shape and am looking to see where my level's at against the big dogs," De Minaur said.

In a point of difference to other emerging Australians, De Minaur developed his game on clay after moving to his mother's Spanish homeland as a five-year-old.

He joined the Australian Davis Cup squad in Melbourne recently, but continues to train predominantly on the red dirt of Alicante with coach Adolfo Gutierrez.

"I grew up on the clay, and it's always good to have that sort of variety and style because you got to work the point more," the world No. 208 explained.

"But we're on hard court here so it all changes; it's all about trying to dictate and taking care of your serve."

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt took the teenager through his paces on Friday ahead of Saturday's draw announcement and Sunday's first round.

De Minaur will next play the Sydney International, where he claimed his first ATP Tour-level victory earlier this year, before returning to Melbourne Park hoping to make his mark.

"I want to prove myself and bring out a good level of tennis ... and finish the year as close to or inside the top 100," he said.