Tomic's future a mystery after Brisbane withdrawal

Bernard Tomic has pulled out of qualifying for the Brisbane International, casting further doubt over his tennis future.

Tomic was listed to play in the 16-man qualifying event from Saturday but has had his name crossed from the draw on the ATP Tour website.

Tournament officials are aware of the move but are yet to be told of the reason behind the one-time world No.17's decision.

The 25-year-old's stocks plummeted this year as he won just 10 of 39 matches, a first-round loss in Wimbledon coming with a $20,000 fine and loss of racquet sponsor Head after he confessed he was bored.

Now ranked 141 in the world after being as high as No.17 in 2016, Tomic has been overlooked for discretionary wildcards at the Brisbane International and Australian Open and was instead told to earn his spot.

After reportedly knocking back an invitation to train with the Australian Davis Cup squad in Melbourne, Tomic had been training on the Gold Coast but was yet to be sighted at Brisbane's Pat Rafter Arena.

His worrying slump led former world No.1 John Newcombe to suggest Tomic should consider taking a break from the sport.

Brisbane International tournament director Cameron Pearson was expecting Tomic to play last week.

"He's in the draw and as a Queenslander he's got a lot of history here so I'd love to see him make his way through," Pearson said.

"He's a quality talent at his best - a top 20 player - and I'd would love to see him back at his best."

The Brisbane International begins on December 31 and features current world No.1 Rafael Nadal as well as Andy Murray in his return from injury, Canadian Milos Raonic and Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios.

