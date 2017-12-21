News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer
Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer

'Perfect Christmas present': Alex Bolts into Australian Open

Ben McKay
AAP /

Alex Bolt can spend the next month preparing for the Australian Open, with Tennis Australia handing him a wildcard into the 2018 tournament.

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
0:33

Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
0:57

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Kyle Brandt: Credit to Jets for sticking to their plan
4:22

Kyle Brandt: Credit to Jets for sticking to their plan
Tom Telesco: Winning AFC West is our main goal
6:35

Tom Telesco: Winning AFC West is our main goal
Peter Schrager: 49ers will make NFC Championship Game in 2018
1:11

Peter Schrager: 49ers will make NFC Championship Game in 2018
Kay Adams: Chargers have team to win right now
1:59

Kay Adams: Chargers have team to win right now
Nate Burleson: Will Bears be the 'Loyola-Chicago' of the NFL in 2018?
2:43

Nate Burleson: Will Bears be the 'Loyola-Chicago' of the NFL in 2018?
 

On Sunday, Bolt was beaten in the wildcard playoff final by 18-year-old talent Alex De Minaur.

The 24-year-old South Australian was hampered by a back problem in the four-set loss, his fourth best-of-five-set match in a week.

Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, who was sitting in the stands for each of Bolt's matches during the playoff, said he'd seen enough to decide Bolt was worthy of a wildcard.

"He competed hard at the AO playoff and had a consistent year, which is evident in his rapid rise up the rankings," Hewitt said.

Bolt qualified for his first Australian Open in 2017, when he was beaten in the first round by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka.

Bolt. Image: Getty

He used that result as a springboard into his best season, improving his world ranking more than 400 places to sit as world No.190 at year's end.

"It's the perfect Christmas present for me, a wildcard into the Australian Open," Bolt said.

"I can't wait until January to hit the courts of Melbourne Park again.

"I'm feeling great with my tennis and I'm very happy with how 2017 has gone, and look forward to an even bigger and better 2018."

Bolt joins wildcard recipients De Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis and direct entrants Nick Kyrgios, Matt Ebden, John Millman and Jordan Thompson as Australians locked in for the first-round draw.

Tennis Australia has two further wildcards to hand out - with an obvious name in former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Bernard Tomic to consider.

Tomic declined to enter last week's playoff but will attempt to qualify next week for his home tournament, the Brisbane International.

Back To Top