Spain's Rafael Nadal now has the longest unbeaten streak in Davis Cup history.
Nadal hauls Spain level in Davis Cup

Djokovic locks in pre-Australian Open comeback

He's overhauled his coaching team and now Novak Djokovic has opted for a new approach in his quest to return as a grand slam force at next month's Australian Open.

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Great Scott! Duncan Scott upsets Kyle Chalmers | Swimming | 100m Freestyle | Gold Coast 2018
Sam Lane speaks with gold medalist Matt Glaetzer | 1000m Time Trial | Cycling | Gold Coast 2018
Lakeisha Patterson's surprise gold! | Women's S9 100m Freestyle | Swimming | Gold Coast 2018
Morton Wins Again! | Women's Keirin | Cycling | Gold Coast 2018
Matt Glaetzer wins 1km time trial | Cycling | Gold Coast 2018
Erin Cleaver claims Silver | Athletics | Women's T38 Long Jump Final | Gold Coast 2018
Liam Schluter & Daniel Fox take home Silver & Bronze | Swimming Men's S14 200m Freestyle Final | Gold Coast 2018
Jesse Aungles & Blake Cochrane sweep Gold & Silver | Swimming | Men's SM8 200m IM Final | Gold Coast 2018
0408_comm_engaged
Patterson wins epic S9 100m freestyle final
Jesse Aungles wins SM8 200m medley gold
The former world No.1 and six-times Open champion will headline an eight-man field at the Tie Break Tens at Melbourne Park's Margaret Court Arena on January 10.

The exhibition event is making its debut in Australia, where Djokovic hasn't been sighted since suffering a shock second-round loss at last year's Open to Denis Istomin.

After becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four grand slam singles trophies, Djokovic was stripped of the lot after following up his early exit in Melbourne with quarter-final defeats at the French Open and Wimbledon, then missing the US Open with an elbow injury.

The Serb is scheduled to make his eagerly awaited comeback from five months out of the game at the Doha ATP event from December 31 and will launch his Open bid outside the world's top 10 for the first time in more than a decade.

He's back. Image: Getty

After hiring eight-times major winner Andre Agassi as a consultant before Wimbledon last year, Djokovic will also have recently retired Czech Radek Stepanek in his corner for the first time this summer.

Local star Nick Kyrgios will also feature alongside Djokovic as eight of the world's best players compete for $250,000 in prize money in a unique, stress-free format.

Each match will consist of a super tiebreak to 10 points, allowing a complete tournament to be played in just one night.

It's a format perfect for Kyrgios, who is renowned for his fast and ferocious playing style.

The event will also raise funds for charity, including Kyrgios' new endeavour, the NK Foundation, designed to help disadvantaged children.

"I'm looking forward to having some fun with it and I reckon the crowds will really get into it," Kyrgios said.

"It will be the perfect chance for fans to see some high-quality tennis before the big one, the Australian Open, starts."

