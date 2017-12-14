Ashleigh Barty backed to handle WTA heat

Samantha Stosur knows how hot it can get at the top, but says newly crowned Australian No.1 Ashleigh Barty can handle it.

Stosur will begin her 2018 campaign in new territory, after being usurped earlier this year by Barty and Daria Gavrilova as the country's highest-ranked women's tennis players for the first time since October 2008.

Stosur, having dropped to world No.41, is set to miss out on being seeded for January's Australian Open, while world No.17 Barty should gain a top-16 slot with the withdrawal of Svetlana Kuznetsova.

While Stosur said her dip wouldn't impact her mental approach, the 33-year-old admitted Barty would need to call on all her apparent strengths to handle the pressure that came with the territory.

"She's pretty level headed, pretty low key," Stosur said of the 21-year-old.

"She doesn't get too over-excited about anything on the court and off as well.

"If she can handle it throughout the summer and year, there's no reason she can't at least stay where she is and hopefully keep going."

Stosur injured her hand while on a dream run in this year's French Open and was sidelined for more than three months.

In that time, Barty flew up the rankings, finishing the season at 17 and as Australia's highest-ranked man or woman.

"It's remarkable, given she hasn't been back for very long, to find herself in the top 20 after just one full year on tour shows just how good a player she is and how good she can still be."

Barty and Stosur will begin their seasons at the Brisbane International in a field that includes world No.2 Garbine Muguruza and four other top-10 players.

"If I was her, I'd be very excited and looking forward to the year ahead to see where she can get to," Stosur said of her fellow Queenslander.

"Hopefully, we can all get toward the ends of the tournaments (next year) without having to knock each other out."