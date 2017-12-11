Groth still hoping for Australian Open swan song

Former Davis Cup star Sam Groth remains hopeful of an Australian Open swan song despite sitting out of the wildcard playoff at Melbourne Park.

Groth is retiring after next month's Open but wants to go out in style contesting his last home grand slam in front of family and friends in Melbourne.

But the former Newcombe Medallist was a late scratching from the wildcard playoff and now faces needing to survive three rounds of qualifying.

"It's a tough time of the year and I just wasn't prepared enough to put my best foot forward in the playoff," Groth told AAP on Monday.

"But I'll be there in qualies."

If he fails to qualify, the 30-year-old will need Tennis Australia to award him a discretionary wildcard for the Open starting on January 15.

"I'm not expecting a wildcard," the humble star said.

Groth is also contesting qualifying for the men's and mixed doubles.

Groth enjoyed his best season in 2015, peaking at a career-high No.53 in the world after reaching the third round at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, where he took a set off the great Roger Federer in an entertaining centre-court clash.

He also helped Australia out of a huge hole and into the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time in almost a decade by teaming with Lleyton Hewitt in doubles and then winning his decisive reverse singles rubber against Kazakhstan in Darwin.

Groth was recognised for his big season with the Newcombe Medal as Australia's most outstanding player of the year.