News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing
Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing

Federer and Nadal can do anything in 2018: Hewitt

Darren Walton
AAP /

In awe of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, retired great Lleyton Hewitt is refusing to discount the prospect of the two tennis titans continuing to defy history in 2018.

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
0:51

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:31

Florida defensive lineman Taven Bryan's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Arden Key highlights | Louisiana State University pro day 2018
1:09

Arden Key highlights | Louisiana State University pro day 2018
Derrius Guice highlights | Louisiana State University pro day 2018
1:17

Derrius Guice highlights | Louisiana State University pro day 2018
Hit, Miss, or Meh? Patriots Last Ten 1st Round Draft Picks
2:10

Hit, miss or meh? Grading Patriots' last 10 first-round draft picks
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr: 'He's obviously a vital part of our offense'
2:20

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr: 'He's obviously a vital part of our offense'
What will Brandin Cooks add to the Rams? | Film Review
4:25

What will Brandin Cooks add to the Rams? | Film Review
Iowa offensive lineman Sean Welsh's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine
1:54

Iowa offensive lineman Sean Welsh's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine
Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins' full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:28

Georgia defensive lineman John Atkins' full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
North Caroline State offensive lineman Will Richardson's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:51

North Caroline State offensive lineman Will Richardson's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Hit, Miss, or Meh? Raiders Last Ten 1st Round Draft Picks
1:59

Hit, miss or meh? Grading Raiders' last 10 first-round draft picks
 

At 36 and 31 respectively, Federer and Nadal overcame age and lengthy injury layoffs to split the four grand slams two apiece for the first time in a magically retro 2017 season.

Despite losing all four times to his great rival, including an epic five-set Australian Open final, Nadal edged Federer to snare the year-end No.1 ranking.

Federer settled for being the oldest year-end No.2 in history after a tour-topping seven titles, including an eighth Wimbledon crown - without dropping a set for the first time.

As the owner of one of the most astute minds in tennis, Hewitt was asked on Wednesday if the grand old stagers could continue dominating in 2018.

"You wouldn't think so but I don't know if those two are normal, especially Roger," Hewitt said.

"At his age, he's wound back the clock. Even against Rafa, he's done the best he ever has against him.

"I wouldn't say there's anything those two can't do."

Will one of these two all-time greats take out the Australian Open? Pic: Getty

While he's not doubting Federer and Nadal, Hewitt says question marks surround the likelihood of their fellow big-four rivals Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray return from their own injury-enforced breaks.

Neither six-times Australian Open champion Djokovic or five-times Melbourne Park runner-up Murray have played since Wimbledon in July.

Djokovic has slipped to 12th in the world after battling a long-standing elbow injury, while Murray is 16th as he struggles to overcome a chronic hip complaint.

"I don't know if they'll be as dominant as they were," Hewitt said.

"For them to pick up where they left off a couple of years ago is not that easy.

"But I would never right those guys off. They've played so well in Australia in hot conditions and also in night matches on Rod Laver Arena.

"If they can get through that first week and give themselves a chance, then they'll be tough to beat."

[[vid:37916848]

With three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka sidelined with a knee injury and several other established top-tenners and former grand slam finalists on the comeback trail, Hewitt hopes Australia's emerging forces Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson can cause some damage at the Open.

"It's an interesting one," Hewitt said.

"You've got (Stan) Wawrinka, (Milos) Raonic, (Kei) Nishikori - a lot of top guys coming off an extended break from injuries or surgeries at the end of the year.

"So the door is open for some of these younger Aussie boys."

Back To Top