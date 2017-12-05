News

Spain's Rafael Nadal now has the longest unbeaten streak in Davis Cup history.
Nadal wins in return at Davis Cup

Aussies choose grass in latest Fed Cup crack

Ben McKay
AAP /

Australia's bid to re-join the Fed Cup elite will begin in Canberra next February with a home tie against Ukraine.

0410_0500_nat_NRL
0:35

James Graham credited as Dragons' secret ingredient
 

World No.17 Ashleigh Barty will lead Australia in the World Group II meeting, with Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik selecting grass for the match-up.

The redeveloped Canberra Tennis Centre will host the meeting on February 10 and 11.

Ukraine prevented Australia from reaching the eight-nation World Group in February this year, winning the tie 3-1 in Kharkiv.

Gavrilova and Stosur are likely to team up. Pic: Getty

Hopes are high for Molik's group to return to the top women's tennis nations, with Australia boasting three players within the world's top 50 for the first time in 28 years.

Stosur, ranked 41, is understood to be returning to Fed Cup duties after a year off, to link up with Barty and world No.25 Daria Gavrilova.

