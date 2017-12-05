Aussies choose grass in latest Fed Cup crack

Australia's bid to re-join the Fed Cup elite will begin in Canberra next February with a home tie against Ukraine.

World No.17 Ashleigh Barty will lead Australia in the World Group II meeting, with Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik selecting grass for the match-up.

The redeveloped Canberra Tennis Centre will host the meeting on February 10 and 11.

Ukraine prevented Australia from reaching the eight-nation World Group in February this year, winning the tie 3-1 in Kharkiv.

Hopes are high for Molik's group to return to the top women's tennis nations, with Australia boasting three players within the world's top 50 for the first time in 28 years.

Stosur, ranked 41, is understood to be returning to Fed Cup duties after a year off, to link up with Barty and world No.25 Daria Gavrilova.