Tennis world in mourning over death of Jana Novotna

Czech tennis player Jana Novotna, a Wimbledon champion in 1998 and 16-time grand slam winner in doubles and mixed doubles, has died at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer, the Women's Tennis Association said on Monday.

Novotna, who entered the tennis Hall of Fame in 2005, died surrounded by her family in the Czech Republic, the WTA said.

In a career spanning 14 years on the professional circuit that included 24 WTA singles titles and 76 doubles titles, Novotna finally won her only singles grand slam at Wimbledon in 1998 after losing in the final in 1993 and 1997.

She won the hearts of fans around the world when she burst into tears after throwing away victory against Steffi Graf in the 1993 final when on the verge of victory and was consoled afterwards by the Duchess of Kent.

"Jana was an inspiration both on and off court to anyone who had the opportunity to know her. Her star will always shine brightly in the history of the WTA," WTA chief executive Steve Simon said in a statement.

Novotna was a three-time Olympic medallist and a member of Czechoslovakia's 1988 Fed Cup championship team.

"She always supported us from the stands when she could. We will miss her," the Czech Fed Cup team said on its Facebook page.

Some of the biggest names in tennis have taken to social media to pay tribute.

The tennis world is so sad about the passing of Jana Novotna...I am gutted and beyond words- Jana was a true friend and an amazing woman... — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 20, 2017

A sad loss to the tennis world, but a devastating loss to those of us who shared a deep friendship with her...a woman with integrity and honor. RIP Jana. — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) November 20, 2017

Jana was as kind as she was athletic, as smart as she was competive. I can’t believe she is gone this soon. Her smile lives forever young. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) November 20, 2017

Moc smutná zpráva o Janě Novotné. Vždy pro mě byla velkou inspirací. Odpočívej v pokoji.



So sad to hear about Jana Novotná. She will be always the champion for me. RIP — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) November 20, 2017