Dimitrov justifies 'Baby Federer' tag with ATP Finals crown

The 26-year-old recovered from losing his opening two service games to get the better of his opponent, but it was fiercely-fought two-and-a-half hour duel with Goffin saving four match points before finally succumbing 7-5 4-6 6-3.

The first Bulgarian to play at the eight-man year-end event beat the first Belgian to do the same in a fitting end to the ATP season.

Dimitrov, 26, with a decade on the ATP, won the first final since 1970 to feature two first-time qualifiers.

Baby Federer no more? Image: Getty

He will rise to a career-best ranking of third in the world, behind only world No.1 Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

For many years Dimitrov was given the nickname 'Baby Federer' and was tipped to emulate the Swiss legend, but has never managed to live up to the hype.

Goffin managed only two games against Dimitrov when they met on Wednesday in group play, but the world No.8, who claimed a rare double of beating both Nadal and Federer this week, was a different proposition this time.

Dimitrov was too good for Goffin. Image: Getty

He was the better player early on, using his pinpoint accuracy to keep Dimitrov under control.

But a double-fault at 4-3, 30-30 opened the door for Dimitrov to break back for a second time and he converted as Goffin sent a forehand long.

Dimitrov, who had a 100 per cent record in the group matches, asserted himself at the business end of the set and piled on the pressure when Goffin served at 5-6.

Goffin saved four set points, two with forehand winners, but double-faulted on a game point of his own before Dimitrov forced an error to wrap up the opener.

Goffin took the second set with a single break of serve and had chances at the start of the third set.

Yet Dimitrov broke for a 4-2 lead and although Goffin saved three match points at 5-2 down to keep the game alive and rescued another on the Bulgarian's serve, he finally deposited a volley into the net on the fifth match point.

While Dimitrov will enjoy his win with a holiday before preparing for the 2018 season, Goffin will spearhead Belgium's Davis Cup final title in Lille against France.

with AAP

