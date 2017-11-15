News

Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing
Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing

TA make controversial Newcombe Medal call on Kyrgios

AAP /

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios is back in the running for the Newcombe Medal after being named one of five contenders for this year's award.

Kyrgios was ineligible to win tennis' highest honour for the past two years due to suspension but has joined hot favourite Ashleigh Barty, as well Daria Gavrilova, John Peers and Jordan Thompson as the finalists.

Kyrgios courted major controversy last month when he abruptly walked off court at the Shanghai Masters after losing the first set of his match against Steve Johnson.

He was subsequently fiend $40,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct, but has been welcomed back into the Newcombe Medal nominations.

Is Kyrgios worthy again? Image: AAP

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Melbourne on November 27.

Kyrgios made the final of the Cincinnati Masters, beating Rafael Nadal en route, however the world No.1 got revenge with victory in the final of the China Open in October.

Ranked world No.21, Kyrgios was a key member of Australia's team that surged to the Davis Cup semi-finals.

Barty started the year ranked outside the top 200 after a return to tennis in 2016 from an 18-month break.

The 21-year-old rocketed up to a career-high ranking of 17 at year's end and taken over the mantle of Australia's No.1 player.

Her highlights included her first WTA singles title in Malaysia in March and defeating four top-10 seeds on her way to the final of the Wuhan Open in September.

