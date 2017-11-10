Federer tops Nadal in major snub for World No.1

Rafael Nadal has been majorly snubbed in favour of Roger Federer, despite the fact he's World No.1.

Federer and Nadal have both experienced a remarkable renaissance in 2017, but on Friday Federer's comeback was officially declared better.

Before the Australian Open in January, Nadal was down at No.9 in the world rankings, while Federer had plummeted to 16th.

After a number of injuries in 2016, many thought the tennis legends would struggle to return to their best, but what transpired in 2017 was nothing short of remarkable.

Heading into the year-end ATP Finals, Nadal has secured the No.1 ranking, while Federer is just behind at No.2.

The long-time rivals split the four grand slams this year, with Federer winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and Nadal claiming the French and US Open titles.

The only thing splitting them is Nadal's lead in the rankings, but Federer was officially voted the comeback player of the year on Friday.

Federer cleaned up at the ATP awards presentation night in London, winning the Fan Favourite award for the 15th straight year, as well as Comeback Player of the Year and the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the seventh year in a row (and 13th overall).

Roger Federer is voted by fans as https://t.co/4Ucdo6yTTT Fans’ Favourite presented by Moët & Chandon for a 15th straight year 🙌



Swiss star also voted by peers as winner of the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award & Comeback Player of the Year ➡️ https://t.co/TnzzDETusJ pic.twitter.com/gA289n25ap — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 9, 2017

Nadal actually didn't receive any of the official accolades, with 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov named Most Improved Player of the Year.

It has been quite a year for #NextGenATP star @denis_shapo... and his peers agree!



The 🇨🇦 teen is voted Most Improved Player of 2017 in the ATP World Tour Awards presented by Moët & Chandon ➡️ https://t.co/TnzzDETusJ pic.twitter.com/Rzlz2q9nyt — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) November 9, 2017

Federer and Nadal are on opposite sides of the draw for the ATP Finals, meaning a mouth-watering final is in the offing.

However Nadal admits he's wary of the prospect of having to play Federer, who is 4-0 against Nadal this year, and has won their last five meetings.

"My dream is to win the tournament,” Nadal told Sky Sports.

“And if I play Roger in the final then my chances are less than playing another player.

“But I would love to play in the final and if I play Roger then I will try my best to beat him.

"It's true that I play Roger every time this year on the surfaces that are better for him.

“But I will just fight to win my first match of the year against him."

Several high-profile players are missing this year's Finals through injury, including 2016 winner Andy Murray, four-time London winner Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka.

THE DRAW (world ranking in parentheses):

Pete Sampras Group:

Roger Federer - Switzerland (2)

Alexander Zverev - Germany (3)

Marin Cilic - Croatia (5)

Jack Sock - US (9)

Boris Becker Group:

Rafael Nadal - Spain (1)

Dominic Thiem - Austria (4)

Grigor Dimitrov - Bulgaria (6)

David Goffin - Belgium (8)