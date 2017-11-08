'Roger McFederer' beats Murray wearing a kilt

Roger Federer has sent tennis fans into meltdown after donning a kilt during a match against Andy Murray.

The Swiss great took on Murray in a charity match in Glasgow on Wednesday, and decided to get into the Scottish spirit.

Federer won 6-3 3-6 10-6 on a champions tie-break, but the real winners were undoubtedly the fans in attendance, who had the pleasure of witnessing Federer in the finest tartan.

At the end of the first set, Federer said during a courtside interview that he would gladly wear a kilt if one was produced and the 19-time grand slam singles champion quickly found himself dressed in the traditional Highland attire to roars of delight from the crowd.

Typically, Federer played with ageless grace and managed to hold serve, with the fans - and Murray - clearly amused.

"It was matching to my outfit, I couldnt believe [it]," Federer said of his impromptu costume change.

"I couldn't believe how quickly it was organised. When I took it off I felt naked, it felt nice and snug and heavy."

Murray later returned the favour by wearing a Scottish-style wig, as Federer went on to win the match in three sets.

The Swiss Maestro was also involved in a hilarious moment before the match when he was taking part in a hit-around with fans.

One overzealous spectator nailed Federer straight in the back with a big smash, sparking a brilliant reaction from those watching.

Murray hasn't played a competitive match since struggling through to the quarter-finals of this year's Wimbledon, where he was beaten by Sam Querrey of the United States.

Murray, who before the match spoke of his desire to return early in 2018, had said on court about his comeback from a hip injury: "I was very nervous beforehand, I didn't know how I'd feel.

"But I did okay. It was good and I'm really just so happy to be back on the court and playing in front of everyone.

"I've really, really missed it hopefully I'll be back beginning of next year."

Murray indicated on Wednesday that he would be prepared to miss next year's Australian Open if it meant endangering his return to full fitness from a hip injury.

Murray, however, is contemplating a return at the Brisbane International, which starts on December 31 and is a warm-up event for the Australian Open.

"You never know when you're coming back from any injury, but that's what I'm working towards, for sure," said Murray.

"We have to see, but I believe that will be the case.

"When I get back on the court next year and start playing again, it might not come immediately at the beginning of the year," the two-time Wimbledon champion added.

"I have been hitting the ball very well in practice - it's just that there is a difference between that 75-80 percent practice and going flat out at 100 percent for two-and-a-half or three hours on the match court.

"Until I do that I can't say for certain, but I think I'll be able to come back just fine."

Federer himself enjoyed a superb 2017, winning both the Australian Open -- his first Grand Slam title in five years -- and Wimbledon following a long lay-off caused by a knee injury.

"Take your time, however long it takes," Federer told Murray in Glasgow. "When you come back you want to be at 100 percent, otherwise the problem is you feel you just can't beat the best at the big tournaments, so it's wise and worthwhile to take the extra week, extra month maybe.

"I'm sure Andy is going to have a lot of years left, so he shouldn't hurry, but as a professional athlete you always want to come back as quick as possible.

"You need to have goals but sometimes they need to be postponed," the Swiss star added.

Fans flocked to social media with adoration for the kilt-wearing Federer.

