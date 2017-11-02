Barty brutalises former World No.1 Kerber

Ashleigh Barty's giant-killing run has continued at the WTA Elite Trophy event in China with a blistering straight sets win over Angelique Kerber.

The Aussie cemented her place in the semi-finals of the event with a comprehensive 6-3 6-4 win against the German two-time grand slam champion.

Barty wrapped up an impressive straight sets win against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday night and the Aussie repeated the trick against Kerber on Thursday.

The former world number one, whose disappointing 2017 has seen her drop to 19 in the world rankings, had few answers to the Queenslander's power game.

Such was her dominance in her tournament debut, Barty only needed to win one set on Thursday against Kerber to seal a semi-final berth as her group's top player.

The Australian sewed that up in 30 minutes with another dominant serving display. At one point, she won 15 consecutive points on serve.

And after a brief fightback from Kerber in the second set, the world No.20 again found her rhythm on serve to prevail in just 71 minutes.

Barty served 11 aces and won 74 per cent of points on her first serve in a confident display that belied her status as the youngest in the 12-player field.

The tournament features the 12 next-best ranked players who didn't qualify for Singapore's eight-player WTA Finals.

The other semi-finalists will be decided over the next two days.

The victory was Barty's ninth against a top-20 opponent this year, a record that has helped her jump 251 places up the rankings since she played the Brisbane International in January.

It also saw the 21-year-old become the first woman to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Currently ranked 20 in the world, Barty could sneak into the top 16 and earn close to $900,000 if she is undefeated in winning the season-ending title.

