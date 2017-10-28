Federer fights back to beat Mannarino

Roger Federer has set the winning example to reach the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors with a 4-6 6-1 6-3 comeback win over upset-minded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The challenger, who had not won from 10 previous sets against the world number two and stood 0-4 in their series, suddenly found his game to shock the top seed by winning Friday's opening set in 30 minutes.

But that merely compelled Federer to shift his mighty game into a higher gear as he broke twice in each of the last two sets to score the come-from-behind victory.

Federer advanced with a break in the final game as he fired a textbook passing shot to take the win.

He will next face either US fifth seed Jack Sock or number three David Goffin for a place in his 13th career final at his hometown event.

Two-time Swiss Indoors champion Juan Martin del Potro survived a battle with Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, winning 6-2 2-6 to move to his third straight semi-final of the season.

The fourth-seeded Argentine will play holder Marin Cilic, who needed three hours to hold off 100th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-6 (7-4).

Del Potro, now suffering with minor pain after a long stretch of matches, reached the semi-finals this month in Shanghai and won a second Stockholm title last weekend in a late-season hot streak.

He spoke with the trainer at one point about back pain but the niggle did not stop him continuing the match.

"I have pain in my back, hips, knees, wrist," he said.

"I've been playing a lot of matches but I can still stand, so that's a good thing.

"But I'm not putting my body at risk if I play tomorrow or next week. I speak a lot about fitness with my team. There is no risk to keep on playing.

"I will be ready for Saturday, it will be a challenge for me. I'm glad to reach the semi-finals of this event again."

Del Potro has a chance to qualify for next month's eight-man ATP Finals in London should he lift a third Basel title to go with the pair he won over Federer in 2012 and 2013.