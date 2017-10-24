Cruel twist in Federer's gesture for childhood mate

Roger Federer has watched on from the front row as childhood friend Marco Chiudinelli farewelled tennis at their hometown tournament in Basel.

Chiudinelli received a wildcard to play one final event before retiring following numerous injuries. He lost to Dutchman Robin Haase 2-6 6-7 (3-7).

His career has been in stark contrast to his great mate and fellow 36-year-old Federer, who has set numerous records and is considered the greatest tennis player of all time.

Federer didn't hesitate to be on hand with wife Mirka to pay tribute to his 2014 Davis Cup-winning teammate before opening his Basel campaign against American wildcard Frances Tiafoe tonight.

Chiudinelli reached a career-high ranking of No.52 in February 2010.

That milestone came after his colleagues voted him ATP comeback player of the year for 2009, having jumped from world No.779 to No.59.

He was presented with the trophy for the award by Federer.

But there's a fitting and cruel twist with the 2017 edition of that prize.

Chiudinelli and Federer are just four weeks apart in age.

While the former is retiring due to injuries, the latter has been rejuvenated by the breaks he required after his body broke down in 2016 for the first time in his career.

Basel ❤️

So happy to be back in 🇨🇭

Here with my man the MC @mchiudinelli33 pic.twitter.com/mU6U4aPGZC — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) October 20, 2017

Over the weekend Federer was shortlisted for 2017 comeback player of the year after he made his way back to win the Australian Open, Wimbledon and four ATP tournaments.

He is up against long-time rival Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Filip Krajinovic, Cedrik-Marcel Stebe and Janko Tipsarevic for the award.

Nadal, who also missed time in 2016 with injuries, mirrored Federer's results as he won the French Open, US Open and four ATP tournaments.