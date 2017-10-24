News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Isner tops Miami title with classiest victory speech
Isner tops Miami title with classiest victory speech

Cruel twist in Federer's gesture for childhood mate

7Sport /

Roger Federer has watched on from the front row as childhood friend Marco Chiudinelli farewelled tennis at their hometown tournament in Basel.

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
0:51

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
0:28

Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
'Ridiculous' touch from Sloane
0:39

'Ridiculous' touch from Sloane
Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
0:35

Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
Best moments from Quavo’s star-studded celebrity football game
1:02

Best moments from Quavo's star-studded celebrity football game
Forsyth, Despard win Stawell Gift finals
0:53

Forsyth, Despard win Stawell Gift finals
Windies routed for just 60
0:45

Windies routed for just 60
Notre Dame wins national title on buzzer beater
0:26

Notre Dame wins national title on buzzer beater
'Free kick of the year' contender in Turkey
0:26

'Free kick of the year' contender in Turkey
0402_tms_commgames
0:37

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO addresses doping scandal
 

Chiudinelli received a wildcard to play one final event before retiring following numerous injuries. He lost to Dutchman Robin Haase 2-6 6-7 (3-7).

His career has been in stark contrast to his great mate and fellow 36-year-old Federer, who has set numerous records and is considered the greatest tennis player of all time.

Federer didn't hesitate to be on hand with wife Mirka to pay tribute to his 2014 Davis Cup-winning teammate before opening his Basel campaign against American wildcard Frances Tiafoe tonight.

Chiudinelli reached a career-high ranking of No.52 in February 2010.

That milestone came after his colleagues voted him ATP comeback player of the year for 2009, having jumped from world No.779 to No.59.

Chiudinelli and Federer (middle) celebrate the Davis Cup triumph. Pic: Getty

He was presented with the trophy for the award by Federer.

But there's a fitting and cruel twist with the 2017 edition of that prize.

Chiudinelli and Federer are just four weeks apart in age.

While the former is retiring due to injuries, the latter has been rejuvenated by the breaks he required after his body broke down in 2016 for the first time in his career.

Over the weekend Federer was shortlisted for 2017 comeback player of the year after he made his way back to win the Australian Open, Wimbledon and four ATP tournaments.

He is up against long-time rival Rafael Nadal, Kevin Anderson, Filip Krajinovic, Cedrik-Marcel Stebe and Janko Tipsarevic for the award.

Nadal, who also missed time in 2016 with injuries, mirrored Federer's results as he won the French Open, US Open and four ATP tournaments.

Back To Top