News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest

Tomic resorts to underarm serve in new low

AAP /

Bernard Tomic's terrible 2017 has continued with a first-round loss to French qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the Vienna Open.

Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
0:46

Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
Huddersfield steal late win over Watford
1:32

Huddersfield steal late win over Watford
Swansea and Everton share the points
1:30

Swansea and Everton share the points
Mark Knowles reflects on a fairytale finish to a brilliant career | Hockey | Gold Coast 2018
4:26

Mark Knowles reflects on a fairytale finish to a brilliant career
Eagles down Suns in convincing fashion
1:30

Eagles down Suns in convincing fashion
Bedggood wins Diving Gold! | Gold Coast 2018
0:41

Bedggood wins diving gold
Opals dominate Gold medal match vs England | Women's Basketball | Gold Coast 2018
0:46

Opals dominate gold medal match v England
Kookaburras win Gold! | Hockey | Gold Coast 2018
1:13

Kookaburras win gold
Aussie Beggood wins diving gold
0:41

Aussie Bedggood wins diving gold
Opals defeat England to win gold
0:46

Opals defeat England to win gold
Aaron Kleinschmidt scores first for the Kookaburras | Hockey | Gold Coast 2018
1:04

Kleinschmidt scores first for Kookaburras
Liz Cambage gets ejected! | Basketball | Gold Coast 2018
2:51

Liz Cambage gets ejected! | Basketball | Gold Coast 2018
 

The French world No.83 and Tomic played a match that never really hit any great heights before Herbert eventually prevailed 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

Indicative of the 25-year-old Australians performances throughout the season - in which his ranking has dropped over 100 places since the start of the year - he was occasionally brilliant but more often than not erratic, serving up six double faults and just five aces.

Tomic dropped his opening service game of the match before playing some huge forehands and drop shots full of guile to break back at 4-5 when Herbert was serving for the opening set.

Then in a bizarre moment, while up 40-0 at 5-5 Tomic threw in an underarm first serve - he lost that point quickly.

Tomic's poor form continued in Vienna. Pic: Supplied

Tomic took an early mini-break in the tiebreak too before Herbert hit back to prevail 7-4.

Tomic took an early lead in the second set when he broke for a 2-1 lead and appeared in control until he served for the set at 5-4 and Herbert broke back before reeling off the next two games to close out the win.

Top-seeded German Alexander Zverev was made to fight in his opening match but eventually overcame Serbia's Viktor Troicki 6-3 4-6 6-4, joining fellow German Phillipp Kohlschreiber in the second round after he upset American fifth seed John Isner 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

In earlier action French veteran Gilles Simon beat Ernests Gulbis 6-3 6-3 and Richard Gasquet defeated Felicano Lopez 6-3 6-2.

Back To Top