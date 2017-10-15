Typhoon endangers Gavrilova's WTA final

Typhoon Khanun is placing at risk the final of the Hong Kong Open, meaning Daria Gavrilova may not even get on court.

Tournament officials issued an advisory that the final between the Australian and Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova would be unlikely to take place.

The storm, which is heading for southern China well west of Hong Kong, is still producing winds of up to 150 kilometres per hour in the Special Administrative Region (SAR).

"If typhoon signal No. 8 is lowered prior to 8 pm today, the matches will be rescheduled to start as soon as possible," a statement said.

Gavrilova, seeded seventh, and number six Pavlyuchenkova - both Russian born - have met only once before, with Gavrilova winning at the Kremlin Cup in Moscow a year ago.

With that Moscow event starting on Monday, a delay in the Hong Kong final could be unworkable.