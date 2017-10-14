Federer bamboozles Gasquet with exquisite drop shot

News

Federer joined Rafael Nadal in securing his place in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters with a straight-sets win on Friday night, improving his record over Gasquet to 16-2 with a 7-5 6-4 success.

Federer hardly had to leave first gear as he saw off his opponent, and nothing displayed his dominance and fine form more than a stunning drop shot in the first set.

The great man. Image: Getty

As you can see in the video above, the Swiss maestro completely baffled Gasquet with the perfectly-disguised backhand drop shot, leaving the World No.30 absolutely no chance of getting to it.

"Come on Roger, that's not fair," one commentator said in awe.

To reach the tantalising prospect of another final showdown with Nadal, Federer must overcome Juan Martin del Potro, who suffered a huge injury scare in his come-from-behind victory over Viktor Troicki.

ON NOTICE: Federer fires big warning to Nadal in Shanghai

During the deciding set, Del Potro fell when running backwards and injured his left wrist - which has required surgery in the past - but the Argentinian battled bravely on to prevail 4-6 6-1 6-4.

It remains to be seen whether the 16th seed will recover in time to face the 2014 champion, who showcased his customary cool in the big moments to oust Gasquet.

with Omnisport

