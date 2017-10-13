News

Federer shows how to win a game in 47 secs

Roger Federer's demolition job against Alexandr Dolgopolov at the Shanghai Masters was highlighted by one of the quickest service games in memory.

The Swiss ace booked his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament in China with a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory in the fourth round.

Federer wrapped up the victory in just 61 minutes, with his haste to end the contest no more evident than in the eighth game of the match.

The world number two took just 47 seconds to turn a 4-3 lead into a 5-3 advantage courtesy of four straight aces.

Dolgopolov was the only qualifier to reach the third round and posed little threat to his more illustrious opponent.

Federer faced just one break point in the entire match - that minor scare coming as the Swiss served for the first set.

But the 19-time grand slam champion won five games in succession as he cruised into the second set.

Federer was in irresistible form against Dolgopolov. Pic: Getty

The win sees Federer advance to the last eight for the fourth time in six appearances in Shanghai, making it to the semi-finals on each of those previous occasions.

The world number two is chasing a sixth title of the season, which would pull him level with Rafael Nadal for 2017.

Federer will face Richard Gasquet in the next round, against whom he holds a 15-2 head-to-head record.

Rafael Nadal blew away Fabio Fognini in 63 minutes to set up a quarter-final showdown with sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov as he pursues one of the few tournaments to have eluded him.

The world number one underlined his status as the man to beat in Shanghai as he battered the Italian Fognini 6-3, 6-1.

With Agencies

