Ashleigh Barty has levelled Australia's Fed Cup World Group playoff with the Netherlands at 1-1.
Barty levels Australia's Fed Cup playoff

Gavrilova wins all-Aussie WTA quarter

AAP /

Daria Gavrilova has survived a scare to beat Lizette Cabrera in three sets in an all-Australian quarter-final at the Hong Kong Open.

Gavrilova held on to win 6-1 3-6 6-4 on Friday against the 19-year-old Cabrera, the world No.155 playing in her first WTA quarter.

On the other side of the draw, Samantha Stosur - who Gavrilova supplanted to become Australia's top-ranked woman - faces Wang Qiang in the last eight.

With sixth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Stosur the only big guns remaining in Hong Kong, Gavrilova may well fancy her chances of adding to the Connecticut Open she won in August to break her WTA title duck.

Stosur defeated Gavrilova to win the Strasbourg International in May. Her last title had come almost two years earlier in Austria.

Cabrera advanced to the last eight after former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki was forced to pull out of their second-round clash before a ball had been hit.

The Hong Kong Open also lost top seed Elina Svitolina through injury retirement, a day after Venus Williams was beaten in the second round.

