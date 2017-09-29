Serena's incredible nod to Australia in baby's name

Serena Williams has revealed there is more to her daughter's name than meets the eye.

Williams gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian on September 1 and was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam at the Australian Open in January.

In a series of tweets, the 36-year-old claimed the fact her baby shares her initials with the Melbourne event is no accident.

"I'm having a hard time posting about anything that does not involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her," she confessed.

"Fun fact: My daughter's initials are AO as in the Aussie Open she won with me."

Serena recently posted a heartfelt thank you to her mother, Oracene Price, for being a role model who helped the new mother through the many challenges of her life.

"I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had," Williams wrote on Reddit, after recounting the times "haters" questioned her success.

The tennis star shared her hopes and wishes for her little girl.

"Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body. I don't know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day ...

"I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong. It has been said that that I use drugs (No, I have always had far too much integrity to behave dishonestly in order to gain an advantage). It has been said I don't belong in Women's sports - that I belong in Men's - because I look stronger than many other women do. (No, I just work hard and I was born with this badass body and proud of it) ...

"I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud! (sic)"

Serena went on to thank her mother for being the "role model she needed".

"You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead. I am trying, though, and God is not done with me yet. I have a LONG way to go, but thank you.

"Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges - ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.

"Promise me, Mom, that you will continue to help. I'm not sure if I am as meek and strong as you are yet. I hope to get there one day. I love you dearly. (sic)"

Williams, 36, has spoken of her "outrageous" plans to defend her title at the Australian Open in January, less than five months after giving birth.

Good friend Caroline Wozniacki recently said the new mother remained "focused" on her comeback.

"I think she's going to do a strong comeback but I think at the same time she's enjoying being a mum as well and getting that whole experience. I think it's very special," Wozniacki said.