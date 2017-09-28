News

Barty scores stunning upset over World No.4

AAP /

Ashleigh Barty has claimed the biggest scalp of her tennis career in beating world No.4 Karolina Pliskova in the quarter-finals of the WTA's Wuhan Open.

The 21-year-old Australian fought back from dropping the first set to win 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) when the third-seeded Czech double-faulted on Barty's fourth match point.

Barty -- who started the year ranked 271 in the world and will move into the top 30 with Thursday's win -- will face world No.1 Garbine Muguruza or French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals.

The Aussie has also beaten World No.7 Johanna Konta and World No.13 Agnieszka Radwanska on her way to the semis.

Incredible from Ash. Image: Getty

Even without another win in China, Barty is in a great position to claim a top-32 seeding in January at the Australian Open.

It has been a breakout 2017 for Barty after time out of the game when she took up cricket.

Her return to tennis has been spectacularly successful, the Queenslander winning a tournament in Kuala Lumpur, finishing runner-up in Birmingham and beating the likes of grand slam champions Venus Williams and Muguruza.


