Nadal back from injury for Davis Cup tie
Federer's hilarious reaction to Nadal doubles question

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had a brilliant reaction to one journo's question after leading Team Europe to Laver Cup glory.

For the first time in their careers, Federer and Nadal played on the same side of the net, coming together as a doubles pair in Prague on Saturday.

With 35 slams between them, Federer and Nadal defeated American duo Jack Sock and Sam Querrey 6-4 1-6 10-5 to help Europe win the inaugural tournament.

Nadal and Federer. Image: Getty

It was a memorable contest for the duo as well as the crowd in the Czech Republic, but Federer and Nadal didn't think it was likely to happen again in the near future.

Federer couldn't hold back his laughter when asked by a journo if he and Nadal would focus on playing doubles together in the future.

"Yeah that's a great idea," Federer said sarcastically.

"Are you going to become Swiss?" he asked Nadal. "Or I could become a Spaniard? No that won't happen."

"I don't want to kill your expectations," he told Nadal.

Federer said the experience was one he won't soon forget.

"For me, personally, it is a great moment too. We only ever practised once together, back at the World Tour Finals, so we don't show each other a lot. We will always be rivals. But this was something very special, it was an absolute pleasure being on the court with Rafa and seeing his decision-making process.

"I understand that people only expect a win from us, but it's very complicated, we're playing indoors against the big servers, and I hadn’t played doubles for so long, I was trying to remember what to do.

Team Europe. Image: Getty

"The two of us getting together, our two fan groups having to get together, that was interesting too. It was a success, but this isn’t just about us. The celebration of Rod Laver and having John and Bjorn there over-rides the doubles, but this was still an important moment for us."

Nadal added: "It was an unforgettable day, after the history behind us to be on the same part of the court fighting for the team is something we enjoyed a lot."

