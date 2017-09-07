Del Potro ends Federer's US Open dream

So much for the first US Open matchup between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Juan Martin del Potro has beaten Roger Federer for the sixth time on the ATP Tour.

Federer failed to live up to his end of the bargain.

Hours after Nadal did his part with an easy-as-can-be victory to get to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, Federer was unable to join him for what would have been the most-anticipated showdown of the entire two weeks.

Wasting chances and missing shots he normally makes, Federer went down 7-5 3-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 loss to 2009 champion Juan Martin del Potro on Wednesday night.

"He came up with the goods when he needed to," Federer said. "And I helped him a little bit sometimes, too, maybe."

Given that he is 36, and Nadal is 31, perhaps it is time for the tennis world to concede that Roger vs Rafa at the US Open just will never happen.

This is the sixth occasion when they were a round away from playing in New York, but one or the other lost - including eight years ago, when del Potro beat Nadal in the semifinals, then Federer in the final to end the Swiss star's run of five consecutive titles at the tournament.

This time, Federer entered the quarterfinals 18-0 in grand slam play this season, including titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon to raise his record count to 19 major championships.

But he tweaked his back at a tournament last month, curtailing his preparation for the US Open, and he was not quite at his best for stretches.

He needed five sets to win each of his first two matches - and Wednesday, he succumbed to the del Potro's familiar formula of massive forehands and booming serves.

"I don't want to take anything from Juan Martin but when you get injured before a tournament, you are not focused on training or on how to play during the tournament," Federer said.

"It was a bit the case for me before the US Open. Then I had to play a couple of five setters and you start to hurt a little bit everywhere."

Before the US Open began, Nadal was honest as can be when asked whether he hoped to face Federer. The answer, the No.1-seeded Nadal said earnestly, was no - because he'd rather go up against someone easier to beat.

He'll face the 24th-seeded del Potro on Friday. It is the first major semifinal for del Potro since 2013; he missed two years' worth of grand slam tournaments until Wimbledon in 2016 because of three operations on his left wrist.

Showing no residual effects from his 3 1/2-hour, five-set comeback victory in the fourth round - or the illness that had the 1.98-metre Argentine coughing into a towel in the second set Wednesday, del Potro said things just came together for him.

"I did everything well. I served so good. I hit my forehand as hard as I can," he said. "And I think we played a great match and I deserved to win at the end."