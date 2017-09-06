Fognini breaks silence on US Open ban for ump rant

Fabio Fognini has broken his silence on being kicked out of the US Open for directing a misogynistic insult at a female umpire last week.

The 30-year-old Italian was fined by tournament organisers for teeing off at the umpire during his first-round loss to compatriot Stefano Travaglia.

But it soon emerged that the Grand Slam Board had provisionally suspended the world No.26, who was still alive in the men's doubles at the time.

While the top-ranked Rafael Nadal criticised the board for not acting fast enough on the decision, Fognini returned to his wife Flavia Pennetta, a former US Open champion, and child.

Fognini is known for his poor on-court behaviour, having been fined multiple times in the past, and acknowledged the "character fault" in an interview with Sky Sport at his home in Italy.

"There are no excuses, no mitigating circumstances for what I have done," Fognini said, as translated by Ubitennis.

"I am here to say I’m sorry to everyone, to the chair umpire, that has already received my apologies in New York, and to all the people that felt offended by my words, especially all women.

"I have nothing against women, I have been called sexist, which I am not. I am a family man, I have a wife, a mother, a sister. I have always loved women, I have always respected them, and therefore I am very sorry for what I said."

The provisional suspension and upcoming investigation means Fognini is not out of the dark.

The one-time world No.7, who said he had been working with a 'mental trainer' to correct his issues prior to the US Open, could yet miss next year's Australian Open.

And he would be prepared to cop it on the chin.

"I will accept the decision, because actions have consequences and I need to pay for what I did," Fognini said.

The expletive-laden explosion -- spoken in Italian, the meaning no doubt unknown to most on court at the time -- were picked up clearly through the microphones.

To that point he was quizzed by the reporter about his actions influencing young boys to use the hateful words at school.

Promising to be open with his son Federico when he grows up, Fognini also made an offer to step forward and ward off any concerns for the next generation.

"I wasn't a good example for kids, for those who may see me as an idol, since I am the top-ranked Italian player, and this hurts even more," he said.

"So I am available to go to a tennis school or an ordinary school to explain to children what I really think."