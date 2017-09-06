Tennis star loses the plot over tiny insect

Sloane Stephens was left conducting her post-match press conference on the floor after a tiny bug sent her sprawling off her chair at the US Open.

The hilarious incident came after the American booked just her second ever grand semi-final with a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/4) win over Anastasija Sevastova on Wednesday.

Stephens was in the middle of her media commitments when a tiny insect flew in front of her face, causing the 24-year-old to cry out in a hilarious state of panic.

The clearly freaked out world number 83 tried in vain to swat the winged pest away before she went crashing to the floor in fear.

"What is that thing?" Stephens shrieked from somewhere underneath the table.

"Oh my god, it looked like a dragon!"

Obviously the American has been so heavily invested in Game of Thrones to the point where even the most harmless creatures have the ability to strike terror inside her.

Stephens only returned to the tour at Wimbledon after nearly a year out with a foot injury.

It has taken her only a handful of tournaments to get into her stride but Stephens will face a much more fearsome test in the last four at Flushing Meadows - two-time US Open champion Venus Williams.

Hopefully for the 24-year-old's sake she handles that encounter with a little more composure.

With AAP