Federer left red-faced after 'cheeky' revelation

Roger Federer was rather sheepish after his fourth round victory at the US Open over a question about a very sensitive subject.

Federer put on a vintage display to dispatch Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday, setting up a quarter-final clash with Juan Martin del Potro.

However the 19-time grand slam champion was seemingly troubled by his back again, taking a medical timeout off court at the end of the second set.

The Swiss great was asked about the injury after the match, and was left blushing by the crowd's reaction.

"I just needed a bit of a rub on my back...or my bottom," Federer said with a grin, much to the amusement of the crowd.

"I didn't want to do it on court (more laughter) and I wanted to get it done as quick as possible."

The hilarious moment evoked memories of a similar one during the Australian Open in January, when Federer tiptoed around a question about an injury to his groin:

Federer and Rafael Nadal both marched into the last eight with straight-set victories to edge tantalisingly closer to a long-awaited first-time showdown under New York's bright lights.

Federer faces the biggest test yet after Del Potro -- the only man to ever topple the great Swiss in a US Open final -- sent fans into a frenzy on the Grandstand with a dramatic five-set triumph over sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

Del Potro overcame illness, two match points and a two-set deficit for the first time at a major to wear Thiem down 1-6 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 after three hours and 35 minutes.

Even Federer said he heard the almighty roar from Arthur Ashe Stadium when Del Potro sealed his extraordinary win.

Del Potro famously ended Federer's five-year reign in 2009, also ultimately denying Federer a non-calendar-year grand slam, before a chronic wrist injury almost ended his career.

with AAP