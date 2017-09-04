Venus Williams into US Open quarter-finals

Venus Williams struggles to explain her extraordinary longevity as she closes in on an eighth grand slam crown at 37.

Williams thrilled fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a dazzling comeback to advance to her 39th major quarter-final with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 fourth-round US Open win over Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sixteen years after winning her second title in New York, Williams was unstoppable in the third set as she booked a date with inspired Czech Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova - still recovering from her burglary stabbing in her Czech home last December - eliminated tournament favourite Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in the night match at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, but Williams says she's only focused on herself.

"No one ever gives you a slam. You've got to take it. So I know that and so I'm going to try and take it," the American said.

In a stunning renaissance, Williams has already reached the Australian Open and Wimbledon title matches in 2017 and admits she's even surprising herself with her level at a time most stars are long retired.

"I don't know. If I could do it, I'd put in a box and maybe I'd sell it," the veteran said of the secret to her longevity.

"But I love the game and you've got to have health, you've got to have fitness, you've got to have skill, desire, the love. All that stuff.

"And my sister motivates me a lot, my family too. A lot."

With Serena Williams absent and celebrating the birth of her first child, a daughter two days ago, and the other big names dropping like flies at Flushing Meadows, Venus has emerged as one of the Open favourites.

The former world No.1 is embracing the challenge of ending her nine-year grand slam title drought in what would be the longest wait between drinks at tennis's highest level.

"Billie Jean King put it best: pressure's a privilege," Williams said.

"I need a challenge, I love pressure and especially because this is the last major and it's at home.

"There's no better than the energy here in Ashe when you guys go wild. I love it here."

Maria Sharapova was another heavyweight to bow out. The five-time major winner suffered a 5-7 6-4 6-2 fourth-round loss to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Sharapova was contentiously making her grand slam return from a doping ban on a wildcard and loomed as a hugely divisive winner before running out of steam in only her fourth match since May.

Sevastova, who retired in 2013 due to injuries and illness before returning two years later and resurrecting her career on the Challengers circuit, will play resurgent American Sloane Stephens for a semi-final berth.

Enjoying her own magical comeback from injury, Stephens continued her hot summer run with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory over Germany's 30th seed Julia Goerges.