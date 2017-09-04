News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Stephens claims miracle point in Miami semi win
Stephens claims miracle point in Miami semi win

Venus Williams into US Open quarter-finals

Darren Walton
AAP /

Venus Williams struggles to explain her extraordinary longevity as she closes in on an eighth grand slam crown at 37.

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
0:28

Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
1:30

Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
Ben Lam scores off a lucky bounce
0:29

Ben Lam scores off a lucky bounce
Cameron Smith sent to the bin
0:53

Cameron Smith sent to the bin
Saints and Roos miss again and again
0:24

Saints and Roos miss again and again
Chiefs down the Highlanders in New Zealand Derby
1:29

Chiefs down the Highlanders in New Zealand Derby
Josh Jackson unhappy with referee as Inglis scores
0:24

Josh Jackson unhappy with referee as Inglis scores
0330_1800_sa_sloane
2:08

Rory Sloane's ankle injury worse than thought
 

Williams thrilled fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a dazzling comeback to advance to her 39th major quarter-final with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 fourth-round US Open win over Carla Suarez Navarro.

Sixteen years after winning her second title in New York, Williams was unstoppable in the third set as she booked a date with inspired Czech Petra Kvitova.

Kvitova - still recovering from her burglary stabbing in her Czech home last December - eliminated tournament favourite Garbine Muguruza 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in the night match at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, but Williams says she's only focused on herself.

"No one ever gives you a slam. You've got to take it. So I know that and so I'm going to try and take it," the American said.

In a stunning renaissance, Williams has already reached the Australian Open and Wimbledon title matches in 2017 and admits she's even surprising herself with her level at a time most stars are long retired.

"I don't know. If I could do it, I'd put in a box and maybe I'd sell it," the veteran said of the secret to her longevity.

"But I love the game and you've got to have health, you've got to have fitness, you've got to have skill, desire, the love. All that stuff.

"And my sister motivates me a lot, my family too. A lot."

With Serena Williams absent and celebrating the birth of her first child, a daughter two days ago, and the other big names dropping like flies at Flushing Meadows, Venus has emerged as one of the Open favourites.

The former world No.1 is embracing the challenge of ending her nine-year grand slam title drought in what would be the longest wait between drinks at tennis's highest level.

"Billie Jean King put it best: pressure's a privilege," Williams said.

"I need a challenge, I love pressure and especially because this is the last major and it's at home.

"There's no better than the energy here in Ashe when you guys go wild. I love it here."

Maria Sharapova was another heavyweight to bow out. The five-time major winner suffered a 5-7 6-4 6-2 fourth-round loss to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Sharapova was contentiously making her grand slam return from a doping ban on a wildcard and loomed as a hugely divisive winner before running out of steam in only her fourth match since May.

Sevastova, who retired in 2013 due to injuries and illness before returning two years later and resurrecting her career on the Challengers circuit, will play resurgent American Sloane Stephens for a semi-final berth.

Enjoying her own magical comeback from injury, Stephens continued her hot summer run with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory over Germany's 30th seed Julia Goerges.

Back To Top