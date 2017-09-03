Federer and Nadal hit top form at US Open

Men's tennis champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal remain on course for a semi-final showdown after both won their third-round matches at the US Open in New York.

Nadal, Federer on course for SF showdown

It was Roger Federer at his hard-to-beat best on Saturday, a performance so unlike the pair of uncomfortable five-setters he laboured through to begin the US Open.

Federer breezed to a 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory over 31st-seeded Feliciano Lopez that lasted all of 106 minutes.

Federer improved to 13-0 against Lopez and 33-1 in night matches at Flushing Meadows, and will next play 33rd-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber, who beat the last remaining Australian in the singles draw, John Millman 7-5 6-2 6-4.

Looming further down the road is a possible semi-final matchup against No.1 Rafael Nadal, Federer's long-time rival. They have never met at the US Open.

Nadal won earlier on Saturday, although for the second match in a row, he needed to shake off a poor opening set that he dropped.

Nadal advanced, though, once again figuring things out in the second set and strolling the rest of the way to defeat Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-7 (3-7) 6-3 6-1 6-4 and get to the fourth round.

The aspect that caused Nadal the most consternation was his difficulty converting break points, going 6 for 25.

"I overcame a tough situation today. That's very positive for me. I am very happy about this," Nadal said. "I know I cannot play very well always, and not the whole match."

Now Nadal meets 64th-ranked Alexandr Dolgopolov, a 28-year-old from Ukraine who is being asked questions about a different tournament entirely - one where he was involved in a match under scrutiny from anti-corruption investigators because of unusual betting.

Dolgopolov reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2011 with a 6-1 6-0 6-4 win against Viktor Troicki, then said he has been interviewed by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

That group is looking into a match he played against Thiago Monteiro at a hard-court event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on August 20.

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro is also into the fourth round, with the No. 24 seed beating 11th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-3 6-3 6-4 in a little more than two hours.

Del Potro next faces No.6 seed Dominic Thiem.

David Goffin advanced to the fourth round after Frenchman Gael Monfils, the 18th seed, retired with an injury to his right knee.

Goffin, the ninth seed, was leading 7-5 5-1 when Monfils quit.