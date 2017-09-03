Millman savours big US Open pay day after exit

John Millman has turned his attention to doubles and adding to the biggest pay day of his career after bowing out of the US Open singles in New York.

Millman savours big US Open pay day

Australia's last man standing went down 7-5 6-2 6-4 to tough German Philipp Kohlschreiber, but can look forward to a cheque for at least $US166,500 ($A210,000) for his run to the third round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

The 28-year-old will also soar some 60 places in the rankings to around 180th in the world as he continues his comeback from groin surgery.

Little wonder Millman had no complaints after falling to the world No.37.

"A really good week," Millman said.

"I could walk off the court and say I was a little bit sore or whatever but, at the end of the day, physically I felt really good and I got beat by a guy who just played a little bit better than me.

"To be honest, I thought the whole match was pretty high quality.

"I really tried to back myself when the time was there to do so and I have to continue doing that.

"But I really think my game is at a good level right now and this week has been so good for that."

Millman's tournament isn't over yet, though, after the Queenslander gained a last-minute entry to the doubles with Englishman and fellow Liverpool fan Ken Supski.

The first alternates took full advantage to win their opener to set up a second-round clash with Australian Davis Cup star Jordan Thompson and Swede Robert Lindstedt.

"Ken is over the moon and I found out what the prize money was and I could see why he was excited. I said, 'Yeah, let's do it.'

"I was really looking forward to a light day, hitting 45 minutes with Bautista (Agut), and I thought a bit of recovery and I am hanging them up.

"But I tell you what, when I found out that I got in and what we were playing for, I got really excited.

"We were first alternates, so you have to be prepared and I was really hopeful to get in, more so for Ken's case, because we are in a little group - a Liverpool chat - and he and his brother were there throughout my match today and they are great supporters and they are good mates of mine and they have supported me for ages.

"It is great that we live to fight another day and this US Open experience continues."