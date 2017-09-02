Lleyton Hewitt ponders Davis Cup semi-final options

Doubles once again shapes as a crucial rubber as Lleyton Hewitt mulls over a plethora of options for Australia's looming Davis Cup semi-final with Belgium.

Hewitt ponders Davis Cup semi-final options

Australia will take on the Belgians on indoor clay in Brussels from September 15-17, hoping to make the final for the first time since 2003.

That year, Hewitt teamed with Mark Philippoussis, Todd Woodbridge and Wayne Arthurs to win the trophy for a 28th time.

The last time Australia fell at the penultimate stage, two years ago in Glasgow, Hewitt's drama-charged five-set doubles loss with Sam Groth against Andy and Jamie Murray ultimately earned Great Britain the tie.

Now in his second year, Hewitt is leaning towards picking doubles special John Peers, with one of the trio of Nick Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson or Thanasi Kokkinakis set to partner the 2017 Australian Open doubles champion for the pivotal third match.

Groth has played every tie since 2014 and also remains hopeful of earning a start in the semi-final, while John Millman - Australia's last man standing in the US Open singles - and teenage hitting partner Alex De Minaur will also travel to Belgium next week.

Thompson, who partnered Swede Robert Lindstedt to advance to the second round of the doubles at Flushing Meadows with an impressive straight-sets win over French Open champions Donald Young and Santiago Gonzalez, believes Australia is in a strong position.

"There's all options," he said.

"Peersy's obviously won a grand slam in doubles; I've played with him a little bit.

"I've played with Nick; we made the third round of the French Open and me and Thanasi won Brisbane.

"So Peersy can gel with anyone and Nick's obviously got a great serve and Thanasi's a good all-round player; he's got a big serve."

Kyrgios and fellow Australian Matt Reid are also through to round two in New York, but ongoing hip and shoulder injuries continue to be a concern.

With Kyrgios vulnerable, Hewitt will almost certainly need three singles options against a Belgium team spearheaded by world No.14 David Goffin.

Should Goffin win both his singles matches, Australia would need to pick up three points from the other two - and win the doubles rubber.

Hewitt has a deadline of next Wednesday to name his team.