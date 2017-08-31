News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer
Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer

Thompson suffers draining five-set loss in second round

Darren Walton
AAP /

John Millman is Australia's last man standing at the US Open after Jordan Thompson came crashing back to earth with a sapping five-set second-round loss.

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
Crazy skills from Federer
0:31

Crazy skills from Federer
Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
0:33

Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
0:57

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
1:01

Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
How will Andrew Norwell upgrade the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line? | Film Review
4:46

How will Andrew Norwell upgrade the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line? | Film Review
 

Thompson was unable to back up his first-round upset of 13th seed Jack Sock.

He blew an early fifth-set lead in a 2-6 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-2 loss to Thomas Fabbiano.

*KYRGIOS: 'I have no dedication'
*FEDERER: Awesome surprise for New York tennis fans
*GAVRILOVA: Stunning winner sends Dasha into second round
*DOLGOPOLOV: 'I don't give a f*** to be honest because it's like a circus'

Thompson had an early break to lead 2-0 in the fifth set before Fabbiano, who will face fellow Italian Pablo Lorenzi in the third round, won the final six games of the match.

The Aussie's exit follows Davis Cup teammate Nick Kyrgios's shock 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Millman earlier on Thursday.

The duo will now have two weeks to rebound before Australia's semi-final against Belgium in Brussels.

Back To Top