Thompson suffers draining five-set loss in second round

John Millman is Australia's last man standing at the US Open after Jordan Thompson came crashing back to earth with a sapping five-set second-round loss.

Thompson was unable to back up his first-round upset of 13th seed Jack Sock.

He blew an early fifth-set lead in a 2-6 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-2 loss to Thomas Fabbiano.

Thompson had an early break to lead 2-0 in the fifth set before Fabbiano, who will face fellow Italian Pablo Lorenzi in the third round, won the final six games of the match.

The Aussie's exit follows Davis Cup teammate Nick Kyrgios's shock 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss to Millman earlier on Thursday.

The duo will now have two weeks to rebound before Australia's semi-final against Belgium in Brussels.