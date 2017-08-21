Thompson learns a lesson ahead of second US Open

Jordan Thompson has been sent to school ahead of the US Open, thrashed in the final of the ATP Challenger tournament in Vancouver.

The Australian No.2 failed to stop the powerful left-handed German Cedric-Marcel Stebe, who won 6-0 6-1 in just 54 minutes.

Stebe, who is expected to rise to No.106 in the world rankings, controlled the play as he constantly sent his opponent scrambling with his forehand and accurate two-hand backhand alike.

"Cedrik didn't miss a ball. Thanks for the lesson," Thompson said, via the Vancouver Sun.

Congrats to our 2017 Odlum Brown #VanOpen Men's Champion Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 🇩🇪! He won 6-0, 6-1 over Jordan Thompson 🇦🇺 #tennis #vancouver pic.twitter.com/mYRduYEXQ9 — Odlum Brown VanOpen (@vanopentennis) August 21, 2017

The 23-year-old, who was the second seed at the tournament, romped through the opening rounds as he dropped just one set on his way to the final.

But his loss to Stebe was Thompson's third in a Challenger final this year after unsuccessful deciders on grass at Surbiton and the hard courts of Binghamton.

His run to the final in Vancouver will see him jump to No.74 in the world, having dropped to No.92 in June from a career-best No.63 in February.

Thompson will enter his second US Open chasing his first win at Flushing Meadows, hopeful of some luck in the draw.

The Sydney-born player upset world No.37 Joao Sousa in the first round of the Australian Open in January but fell to No.8 seed Dominic Thiem in the second round.

He was dumped from the French Open and Wimbledon after opening-round losses to No.21 seed John Isner and No.25 seed Albert Ramos respectively.

But wins over Jack Sock in the Davis Cup in April and world No.1 Andy Murray at Queen's ensure Thompson will retain some confidence for the US Open.

The final grand slam of the year begins on August 29.