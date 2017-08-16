News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wozniacki threatens boycott over 'death threats' from fans
Wozniacki makes stunning boycott call over fan 'death threats'

Sharapova granted US Open wildcard

With Agencies
AAP /

Former world No.1 Maria Sharapova will make her first grand slam appearance in more than 18 months after she was awarded a main-draw wildcard for the upcoming US Open.

Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
2:15

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
3:19

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
Reggie Bush: I can't wait to see Deshaun Watson in 2018
0:53

Reggie Bush: I can't wait to see Deshaun Watson in 2018
Kyle Brandt: Corey Davis was drafted to make Marcus Mariota a Super Bowl QB
1:41

Kyle Brandt: Corey Davis was drafted to make Marcus Mariota a Super Bowl QB
Which AFC South team is Jaguars' biggest challenger?
3:36

Which AFC South team is Jaguars' biggest challenger?
Should the Patriots draft Lamar Jackson?
5:24

Should the Patriots draft Lamar Jackson?
Kyle Brandt: I think Jerry Jones won't ask Dez Bryant for pay cut
2:17

Kyle Brandt: I think Jerry Jones won't ask Dez Bryant for pay cut
Reggie Bush recalls telling Saints he wanted to be traded
1:22

Reggie Bush recalls telling Saints he wanted to be traded
D.J. Reader: J.J. Watt has helped me become a pro
1:43

D.J. Reader: J.J. Watt has helped me become a pro
D.J. Reader: Deshaun Watson can be one of the greatest QBs in the NFL
1:05

D.J. Reader: Deshaun Watson can be one of the greatest QBs in the NFL
 

The 30-year-old Russian, who returned from a 15-month doping ban earlier this year, was denied a wildcard at the French Open, then missed the grasscourt season, including Wimbledon, with a thigh injury.

Sharapova tested positive for the drug meldonium in 2016, which had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned substances list in January of that year.

The winner of five grand slam titles, including the 2006 US Open, said she was unaware of the change.

"Her suspension under the terms of the tennis anti-doping program was completed and therefore was not one of the factors weighed in our wild card selection process," the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said in a statement.

"Additionally, Sharapova has volunteered to speak to young tennis players at the USTA National Campus about the importance of the tennis anti-doping program and the personal responsibility each player has to comply with the program's requirements."

Sharapova's US Open preparations have been disrupted by an arm injury suffered during her first-round win over Jennifer Brady at the Stanford Classic earlier this month.

The world No.148 was forced to withdraw from the Rogers Cup and this week's Cincinnati Open as a precautionary measure before the final grand slam of the year.

Sharapova is among eight women given entry into the 128-player field by the US Tennis Association - one of those wildcards will be awarded to an Australian after this weekend via an agreement with Tennis Australia.

Back To Top