Tomic facing embarrassing fight ahead of US Open

Bernard Tomic has plummeted down the ATP rankings and has now been forced into an inglorious fight ahead of the US Open.

The controversial Aussie star has been as high as No.17 in the world in his career, but saw his ranking drop to an astounding 95 on Monday.

The massive rankings drop means Tomic has been forced through qualifying in the lead-up to the US Open.

For the first time in over three years, Tomic is so low in the rankings that he's been listed as a qualifier at next week’s Winston-Salem Open in North Carolina.

It's the first time since 2014 at the Paris Masters, when Tomic dropped to No.124 after double hip surgery, that Tomic is officially a qualifier.

Tennis Australia recently reached out to Tomic, believing the controversial Australian star is burnt out.

Former Davis Cup captain Wally Masur, TA's head of performance, lamented Tomic's apathy towards tennis is taking attention away from other Australians' successes.

But he expressed sympathy for the 24-year-old despite his admission he only plays for money and has no love for the game.

"He's battling," Masur told reporters one day after Tomic unapologetically defended his attitude after a limp display at Wimbledon.

"Bernie has been ultra-professional since he was 14 and it's almost like he's suffering some sort of burn-out at the moment."

In a wide-ranging interview with the Seven Network's Sunday Night program recently, Tomic claimed he felt "trapped" by the sport.

He came under fire most recently for putting in limited effort at Wimbledon, describing himself as being bored on court.

with AAP