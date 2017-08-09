Pat Cash makes hilarious on-court coaching blunder

Pat Cash has been a revelation for Coco Vandeghwe but the Australian tennis great's on-court coaching skills might need some work.

Vandeweghe was struggling in her first-round match against No.10 seed Angieszka Radwanska, with the Pole on her way to victory after winning the first set.

But after the American failed to make a move early in the second set Cash attempted to use a break in play to turn things around.

Only he forgot about the cameras and the microphones.

"Finished playing s***ty?" Cash asked.

As Vandeweghe took a sip of water her Wimbledon-winning coach realised his mistake.

"Oops, sorry everybody at home," he added.

His charge now laughing, Cash joined in and conceded he may have just earned her a fine from the WTA.

The situation didn't end up helping Vandeweghe as she lost the next game to love and Radwanska went on to win the match 6-3 6-2.