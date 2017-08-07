Nick Kyrgios cops his fair share of criticism, but this was all class from the young Aussie.

Kyrgios's brilliant gesture for young tennis fan

Kyrgios was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons again last week after retiring hurt in his second round match at the Washington Open.

Trailing 3-6, 0-3 against unheralded American Tennys Sandgren, cameras caught Kyrgios saying "I don't want to play" to his mother watching in the crowd.

Not long after he called it quits, citing a shoulder injury for the early retirement.

As he trudged off court with his head down, he was subjected to boos from the vocal crowd.

It was the latest example of Kyrgios drawing the ire of fans with his on-court actions, but we don't often see how he interacts with fans off it.

In a brilliant gesture for some young fans, Kyrgios went out of his way to make their day as he returned to the practice court over the weekend.

Kyrgios is still in DC practicing. Invited three little fans on court to watch. #CO17 pic.twitter.com/ayjjZNVeI0 — Blair Henley (@BlairHenley) August 4, 2017

The Aussie invited some youngsters onto the court to watch him hit, before challenging them to return one of his serves.

One such youngster did manage to get a Kyrgios serve back, winning Kyrgios's very own racquet for the awesome feat.

The young fan couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he threw his arms into the air in triumph.

The above video acts as a rare insight into the softer side of the much-maligned Aussie firebrand.