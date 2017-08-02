News

Nadal back from injury for Davis Cup tie
Serena's coach takes big dig at Sharapova

Omnisport
7Sport /

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou says Maria Sharapova should have been given a tougher route back into tennis following her 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova returned from her suspension in April but missed the grass-court season after a thigh injury forced her to retire from her Internazionali BNL d'Italia second-round match against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in May.

RACE TO NO.1: Nadal makes big admission about fight with Federer

The five-time major winner - who had earlier been denied a place at the French Open - will need a main-draw wildcard if she is to be guaranteed a grand slam return at the US Open next month, but invitations to forthcoming events in Stanford and Cincinnati will enable her to make a case for inclusion at Flushing Meadows.

Serena and Sharapova. Image: Getty

However, while Mouratoglou concedes that the presence of Sharapova on the tour is good for tennis, he is unhappy at the ease with which she has been able to resume her career.

"Be happy because she's great for tennis," he told Omnisport. "All sports need iconic figures and she is, she's a superstar.

Mouratoglou. Image: Getty

"[I am] happy to see her back for the WTA Tour, but not happy to see her welcomed back like players who return from injury.

"Part of punishment should be starting from zero, not receiving a helping hand through wildcards."

Sharapova began her Stanford campaign with a first-round win over Jennifer Brady on Tuesday.

The five-time Grand Slam champion won the opening four games of the match, lost the first three of the second set and cruised in the third.

"I feel like I just want to hug everyone and say thank you," Sharapova said in an on-court interview.

"It's my first match in the States in a really long time, and it's the closest thing to home for me."

