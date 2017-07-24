News

Nadal back from injury for Davis Cup tie

McEnroe: Why Nadal isn't quite as good as Federer

7Sport /

American tennis great John McEnroe has weighed in on whether Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal is the greatest player of all time.

Federer recently made history by winning an eighth Wimbledon title, extending his record haul of grand slam titles to 19.

Nadal is second on that list with 15 thanks to his incredible dominance of the French Open.

RODDICK: Playing Federer 'like watching Picasso paint a masterpiece'

His 10 titles at Roland Garros makes him the only man in history to win the same grand slam 10 times.

Nadal and Federer. Image: Getty

Some say Nadal's 'La Decima' at the French Open outweighs Federer's 19 slams, but the majority don't see it that way.

And one of those is McEnroe, who was recently about the Federer-Nadal rivalry.

"A few years ago, before he got injured several times, [Nadal's] stats were probably better than Roger's, such as his Davis Cup and Olympics record, and the head to head meetings as well," McEnroe said.

"Then when Nadal dropped, Roger came back to knock down the door.

"If we look at the amount of grand slam semi-finals reached, Roger is obviously the most consistent player.

"I don't think winning 10 times in Paris makes any big difference."

McEnroe, Rod Laver and Federer. Image: Getty

McEnroe reckons Nadal needs to win a few more grand slams outside of Roland Garros in order to be in the same conversation with Federer.

"It would be different if he wins Wimbledon two times, or US Open another time, or if he won the Australian Open final this year," he said.

"These wins would change people's perspective towards Nadal."

Federer and Nadal are both chasing the world No.1 ranking on the back of their stunning resurgence in 2017.

Currently sitting second (Nadal) and third (Federer) in the rankings, both are closing in on Andy Murray's mantle, making the upcoming US Open make or break for a number of the game's big names.

