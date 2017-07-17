How Federer's family convinced him not to retire

Roger Federer has revealed hiking in the Swiss alps with his family - rather than any obsession to return to his record-setting ways - was the inspiration behind his extraordinary renaissance.

Federer's unprecedented eighth Wimbledon men's singles triumph and unmatched 19th career major confirmed the tennis wizard's place alongside the likes of Pele, Muhammad Ali, Jack Nicklaus, Michael Jordan and Usain Bolt as arguably the greatest athlete of all-time.

But, wanting no part in any such discussion, the humble Swiss insists it's his love of his family that continues to drive his competitive spirit at almost 36.

Moments after his triumph, Federer wept after learning his two three-year-old sons Leo and Lennart had unexpectedly been courtside alongside fellow identical twins, seven-year-old daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and his wife Mirka, mother Lynette, father Robert and sister Diana.

"It was unreal to have a moment like this because I know maybe this moment will never come back for us," Federer said following his 6-3 6-1 6-4 win over Marin Cilic.

"They (the boys) think it's probably a nice view and a nice playground - but it's not and hopefully one day they'll understand.

"The girls understand the difference between practice and a match and between the first round and the finals, so I was happy that they were there and were so excited when I won."

The now-19-times grand slam champion admitted he toyed with retirement after limping out of Wimbledon last year after re-injuring his surgically-repaired knee during his five-set semi-final loss to Milos Raonic.

But time out smelling not so much the roses but the unrivalled mountainous Swiss air offered Federer new-found perspective.

"With my kids, my girls, I had the best time," he recalled.

"Good weather last year in summer, after Wimbledon last year after, this time around.

"The good thing was actually I didn't have to have surgery. I was most scared to have a second surgery and that really would have scared me and really made me maybe believe that this was the final straw now.

"But because I didn't have to have surgery, I could walk. I just couldn't play five-set matches on a regular basis. I couldn't play five days in a row.

"So that was my problem really. So it was really my last five per cent missing but, because of it, I always got swollen knees.

"But hiking, and doing all of these normal things with my kids, I could actually do them all."

Above all, Federer says his "tennis "after life" is most important and credits wife Mirka - a former touring professional he met at the 2000 Sydney Olympics - as the key to his ongoing success.

"She's gone completely on the family side of things, of managing the boys and the girls and just being an unbelievable supporter," he said.

"So Mirka has been just amazing for me in my career - and we both know that."