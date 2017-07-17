Federer closes in on No.1 ranking after Wimbledon win

Having seen off two generations of rivals, Roger Federer is poised to return to world No.1 again as he savours yet more strawberries and cream following his unprecedented eighth Wimbledon men's singles triumph.

A month shy of his 36th birthday, Federer eclipsed the record he shared with legends Pete Sampras and Wlliam Renshaw with a crushing 6-3 6-1 6-4 win over wounded Marin Clic to become the oldest champion at The All England Club since 1930.

Merciless and majestic in equal parts, Federer's stirring victory ended a five-year Wimbledon title wait and came 14 years after he first reigned on London's hallowed lawns in 2003.

The 19th major rockets Federer from fifth in the world rankings up to third, only behind Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal.

With his wife, two sets of identical twins, mother, father and sister all in the stands, Federer wept tears of joy after penning the latest remarkable chapter of his storied career.

Incredibly, after needing six months off after sustaining a career-threatening knee injury in last year's semi-final loss to Milos Raonic, Federer now holds two grand slam trophies for the first time since 2009.

"It's disbelief that I can reach such heights," Federer said.

"I was never sure if I was going to be back here in another final, but I always believed that I could come back and do it again.

"It means the world to me."

Federer's latest victim was the 13th different player he'd conquered in a grand slam final.

"He's superhuman," said the legendary Rod Laver, who watched on in awe from the Royal Box and insists the ageless superstar is playing as well as he ever has.

Federer's crazy numbers back Laver up.

The Swiss marvel has never before won the crown without dropping a set, the rare accomplishment matching his 2007 Australian Open feat when in his absolute pomp.

The resurgent 19-times grand slam champion will now head to New York next month chasing a 20th major as a 36-year-old father of four.

If the stars align, he could also arrive at Flushing Meadows as world No.1 as his challengers continue to come and go.

Despite playing only seven events so far in 2017, Federer has soared to third in the rankings with just two defeats in reeling off major titles in Melbourne and London and collecting Masters crowns in Indian Wells and Miami.

"I truly believed," he said.

"For me, it was also important that my team believed it, as well.

"It wasn't like just me trying to carry the team; I need the team to carry me most of the time because that's the few per cent that the team makes a difference.

"I did ask them the question sincerely... if they thought I could win majors again ... or if I could win against the best on a regular basis.

"Basically the answer was always the same from them: that they thought if you're 100 per cent healthy and you're well-prepared, you're eager to play, then anything's possible."